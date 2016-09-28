BRIEF-The Ensign Group agrees to sell its urgent care operations

Sept 28 Ensign Group Inc :

* Agreed to terms to sell substantially all of its assets relating to its 14 urgent care operations in greater Seattle market.

* Buyer is not-for-profit health care organization with network including 15 urgent care centers ,11 RediClinics located inside select Rite Aid stores

* Asset sale includes 14 clinics in greater Seattle, Washington area, and two additional locations that are currently under development

* The ensign group agrees to sell its urgent care operations