BRIEF-TELUS receives approval to purchase up to $250mln in common shares

Sept 28 Telus Corp :

* TELUS receives approval for a normal course issuer bid to purchase up to $250 million in TELUS common shares over next 12 months

* New NCIB will permit purchase of up to 8 million TELUS shares, 1.4 percent of outstanding shares as at September 16, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

