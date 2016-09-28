版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 28日 星期三 18:18 BJT

BRIEF-Air Canada announces Toronto-Mumbai 787 dreamliner service

Sept 28 Air Canada

* Air Canada announces Toronto-Mumbai 787 dreamliner service

* Air Canada will offer three Boeing 787 dreamliner routes between Canada and India launching Oct. 20, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

