2016年 9月 28日

BRIEF-IHS Markit to terminate previously authorized $500 million share repurchase program

Sept 28 IHS Markit Ltd

* On Sept 27, co said, in August, board modified previously authorized $500 million share repurchase program to terminate on September 29

* Authorized new share repurchase program of up to $1.5 billion of co's common shares from Sept 29, through Nov 30, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

