公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 28日 星期三 18:21 BJT

BRIEF-Kennedy-Wilson announces launch of £100 million share buyback programme

Sept 28 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc

* Kennedy-Wilson announces launch of £100 million share buyback programme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

