版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 28日 星期三 18:36 BJT

BRIEF-Air canada adds non-stop Montreal-Algiers and Montreal-Marseille flights

Sept 28 Air Canada :

* Adds Non-Stop montreal-algiers and montreal-marseille flights starting in summer 2017

* New services, Montreal-Algiers and Montreal-Marseille will launch in June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

