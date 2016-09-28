版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 28日 星期三 18:45 BJT

BRIEF-Nutanix says anticipates IPO price will be between $13.00 and $15.00 per share

Sept 28 Nutanix Inc

* Had previously expected IPO price to be between $11.00 and $13.00 per share

* Currently anticipates IPO price will be between $13.00 and $15.00 per share Source: (bit.ly/2djFcSK) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐