BRIEF-Karyopharm Therapeutics publishes preclinical and phase 1 data for selinexor in ovarian cancer

Sept 28 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc :

* XPO1 inhibition significantly reduced tumor burden in platinum sensitive and resistant ovarian cancer models

* Publishes preclinical and phase 1 clinical data for selinexor in ovarian cancer in clinical cancer research publication Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ KPTI.O]

