BRIEF-Ariad announces regulatory approval for Iclusig (ponatinib) in Japan

Sept 28 Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ariad announces regulatory approval for Iclusig (ponatinib) in Japan

* Among 17 chronic-phase patients, 65 percent achieved primary efficacy endpoint of major cytogenetic response

* This approval triggers a $10 million milestone payment to ariad from Otsuka under parties' collaboration agreement entered in December 2014

* Its partner Otsuka pharmaceutical has received approval from japanese pharmaceuticals and medical devices agency for Iclusig Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

