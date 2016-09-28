版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 28日 星期三 20:14 BJT

BRIEF-CDPQ announces $500-million investment in Sedgwick

Sept 28 KKR & Co LP

* After deal, CDPQ will hold significant minority interest in capital of Sedgwick, in partnership with existing shareholders, including KKR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

