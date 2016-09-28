BRIEF-Tribune Media closes major real estate sales

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Sept 28 Tribune Media Co
* Tribune Media Company closes major real estate sales
* Closed sale of its Tribune Tower, Los Angeles Times Square and Olympic Plant properties this week
* Company sells three marquee properties for $430 million; total consideration could reach $475 million
* For full-year 2016, company expects a reduction in rental revenues of $11 million and lower operating expenses of $5 million
* Expects that three properties sold this week will generate approximately $330 million of net cash proceeds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.