BRIEF-AIG, Two Sigma and Hamilton Insurance Group launch Attune

Sept 28 American International Group Inc

* AIG, Two Sigma and Hamilton Insurance Group launch Attune - a data-enabled insurance platform serving small businesses

* Terms of deal were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

