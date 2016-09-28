BRIEF-Terra nova energy enters into agreement to acquire additional 30.83% interest in PEL 112 and PEL 444

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Sept 28 Terra Nova Energy Ltd :
* Terra nova shall issue to perseville 40 million common shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share
* Civelli will own 44.5 mln common shares of Terra Nova, representing 34.93% of then issued and outstanding common shares of Terra Nova
* Terra Nova Energy enters into agreement to acquire an additional 30.833% interest in PEL 112 and PEL 444 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.