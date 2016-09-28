版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 28日 星期三 20:54 BJT

BRIEF-Novan Inc expects top-line results in Q1 2017 for both SB204 phase 3 pivotal trials

Sept 28 Novan Inc :

* Novan Inc Co expects top-line results in Q1 of 2017 for both SB204 phase 3 pivotal trials Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐