公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 28日 星期三 20:54 BJT

BRIEF-P&G sets final exchange ratio of 3.9033 for Specialty Beauty Brands offer

Sept 28 Procter & Gamble Co :

* Procter & Gamble sets final exchange ratio of 3.9033 for P&G Specialty Beauty Brands exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

