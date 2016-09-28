版本:
BRIEF-TELUS receives approval for a normal course issuer bid

Sept 28 TELUS Corp

* TELUS receives approval for a normal course issuer bid to purchase up to $250 million in TELUS common shares over next 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

