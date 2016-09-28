版本:
BRIEF-JA Solar withdraws from price undertaking in European Union

Sept 28 JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd

* JA Solar withdraws from price undertaking in the European Union

* Says company will now serve european market through its manufacturing facilities outside of China

* Says company concluded that it can remain competitive in EU markets only if it withdraws from price undertaking Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

