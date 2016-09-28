版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 28日 星期三 19:13 BJT

BRIEF-TransForce announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

Sept 28 TransForce Inc

* TransForce announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

* Under NCIB, as renewed, transforce may purchase for cancellation a maximum of 6 million common shares

* To enter into automatic share purchase plan with National Bank Financial to allow purchases under NCIB during co's "black-out" periods Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

