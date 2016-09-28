版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 28日 星期三 19:28 BJT

BRIEF-Anavex signs material transfer agreement with Biogen

Sept 28 Anavex Life Sciences

* Signed material transfer agreement with Biogen under which Biogen will test Anavex's lead drug candidate, Anavex 2-73 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

