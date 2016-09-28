版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 28日 星期三 19:39 BJT

BRIEF-Corbus Pharmaceuticals to report top-line data from its phase 2 systemic sclerosis study

Sept 28 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc

* Expects to report top-line data from its phase 2 clinical study in systemic sclerosis in Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐