公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 28日 星期三 19:55 BJT

BRIEF-Samsung and Hewlett Packard announced a partnership

Sept 28 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

* Co, Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced a partnership

* New partnership merges Samsung's carrier network and HPE's IT telecommunications expertise Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

