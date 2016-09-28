BRIEF-Clovis Oncology announces Rucaparib data presentations at ESMO 2016 Congress

Sept 28 Clovis Oncology Inc

* Clovis Oncology announces Rucaparib data presentations at ESMO 2016 Congress

* European Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) planned in Q4 2016

* ESMO will take place october 7-11, 2016 in Copenhagen, Denmark

* Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date is February 23, 2017

* U.S. FDA accepted accelerated approval application for review and granted priority review status for Rucaparib

* Data from ARIEL3 are expected in Q4 2017, which is expected to be followed by submission of a supplemental NDA