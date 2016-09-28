BRIEF-Clovis Oncology announces Rucaparib data presentations at ESMO 2016 Congress

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Sept 28 Clovis Oncology Inc
* Clovis Oncology announces Rucaparib data presentations at ESMO 2016 Congress
* European Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) planned in Q4 2016
* ESMO will take place october 7-11, 2016 in Copenhagen, Denmark
* Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date is February 23, 2017
* U.S. FDA accepted accelerated approval application for review and granted priority review status for Rucaparib
* Data from ARIEL3 are expected in Q4 2017, which is expected to be followed by submission of a supplemental NDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.