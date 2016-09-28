版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 28日 星期三 20:23 BJT

BRIEF-Immune Design Announces Advancement of First GLAAS-based Allergy Program into Clinical Development

Sept 28 Immune Design Corp

* Application of co's glaas discovery platform in Sanofi's phase 1 clinical trial evaluating a candidate for treatment of peanut allergy

* Trial follows exclusive license agreement with co to discover, develop, commercialize products to treat a peanut allergy using GLAAS

* Has received undisclosed milestone payment for start of trial, is eligible to receive future development,commercialization milestones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐