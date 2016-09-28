版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 28日 星期三 21:35 BJT

BRIEF-Digital Realty settled portion of forward sale agreements by issuing 12 million shares to forward counterparties for about $1.1 billion

Sept 28 Digital Realty Trust

* On Sept 27, settled portion of forward sale agreements by issuing 12 million shares to forward counterparties for about $1.1 billion

* Following the settlement, 2.4 million shares of common stock remain subject to the forward sale agreements - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐