公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 28日 星期三 21:24 BJT

BRIEF-Abbott receives FDA approval for the FreeStyle Libre Pro System

Sept 28 Abbott Laboratories

* Abbott receives FDA approval for the FreeStyle Libre Pro System, a revolutionary diabetes sensing technology for healthcare professionals to use with their patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

