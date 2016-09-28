版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 28日 星期三

BRIEF-Nevada Sunrise amends agreement with Resolve Ventures

Sept 28 Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp :

* Nevada Sunrise amends agreement with Resolve Ventures and finalizes option for advantage lithium to earn an interest in the Neptune Lithium Property

* Co holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in Neptune pursuant to an underlying agreement with owner of property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

