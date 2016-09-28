版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 28日 星期三 21:57 BJT

BRIEF-CA Technologies signs up to EU - U.S. Privacy Shield

Sept 28 CA Inc

* CA Technologies signs up to EU-US privacy shield

* Says announced it has submitted its EU-US privacy shield self-certification to US department of commerce Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

