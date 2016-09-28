版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 28日 星期三 22:02 BJT

BRIEF-Theratechnologies to move forward with development of new single vial formulation for EGRIFTA

Sept 28 Theratechnologies Inc

* Theratechnologies to move forward with development of new single vial formulation for EGRIFTA(R)(Tesamorelin for injection) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐