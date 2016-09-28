BRIEF-Trimas announces plans for further facility consolidation

Sept 28 Trimas Corp

* Actions are incremental to certain facility closure and consolidation efforts completed over past year

* Certain activities at impacted facilities may continue through end of year and into early 2017 before consolidation efforts are finalized

* Trimas announces plans for further facility consolidation

* Initiated facility consolidation actions to more efficiently utilize existing locations and better serve its customers

* In aerospace, paris, arkansas production will be consolidated into ottawa, kansas facility

* Engineered components activities at two tulsa, oklahoma facilities will be consolidated into another existing tulsa, oklahoma location

* Within energy segment, company is exploring options to improve performance of its wolverhampton, united kingdom facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: