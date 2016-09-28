BRIEF-Trimas announces plans for further facility consolidation

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Sept 28 Trimas Corp
* Actions are incremental to certain facility closure and consolidation efforts completed over past year
* Certain activities at impacted facilities may continue through end of year and into early 2017 before consolidation efforts are finalized
* Trimas announces plans for further facility consolidation
* Initiated facility consolidation actions to more efficiently utilize existing locations and better serve its customers
* In aerospace, paris, arkansas production will be consolidated into ottawa, kansas facility
* Engineered components activities at two tulsa, oklahoma facilities will be consolidated into another existing tulsa, oklahoma location
* Within energy segment, company is exploring options to improve performance of its wolverhampton, united kingdom facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.