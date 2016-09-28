版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 28日 星期三 22:48 BJT

BRIEF-Bon-Ton Stores to hire 13,000 associates for holiday season

Sept 28 Bon-ton Stores Inc

* To hire 13,000 associates for holiday season

* Co is also hiring 500 additional associates for all of its distribution centers and its e-commerce fulfillment center Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐