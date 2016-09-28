版本:
BRIEF-Stadium Capital Management reports 6.2 pct passive stake in Computer Programs And Systems

Sept 28 Computer Programs And Systems Inc

* Stadium Capital Management LLC reports 6.2 percent passive stake in Computer Programs And Systems Inc as of September 19 - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2dzEQFf Further company coverage:

