版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 28日 星期三

BRIEF-Shineco Inc shares open at $8.53 in debut, 89.55 pct above IPO price

Sept 28 (Reuters) -

* Shineco Inc shares open at $8.53 in debut, above IPO price of $4.50 per share

