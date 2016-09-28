版本:
BRIEF-OGE Energy announces increase in qtrly dividend to $0.3025

Sept 28 OGE Energy Corp:

* OGE Energy Corp increases annual dividend to $1.21 per share

* OGE Energy Corp says board has approved an increase in company's quarterly dividend to $0.3025 per share from $0.275 per share

* New dividend represents a 10 percent increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

