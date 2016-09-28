版本:
BRIEF-CAPREIT sells Montreal property

Sept 28 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

* CAPREIT sells Montreal property

* Two mortgages will be repaid with proceeds of sale totaling approximately $14.3 million

* Deal for approximately $31.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

