BRIEF-SolarCity creates funds to finance over $347 mln in solar projects

Sept 28 SolarCity Corp :

* SolarCity creates funds to finance over $347 million in solar projects for homeowners and small businesses

* Second fund is expected to finance approximately $63 million in projects for small and medium-sized businesses (SMB) throughout California

* First fund is expected to finance more than $284 million in residential solar projects across U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

