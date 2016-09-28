版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 28日 星期三 21:22 BJT

BRIEF-Banner Corp increased its regular quarterly cash dividend to $0.23 per share

Sept 28 Banner Corp

* Co increased its regular quarterly cash dividend to $0.23 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

