版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 28日 星期三 22:39 BJT

BRIEF-G&K services, unit enter into Amendment no. 4 to second amended, restated loan agreement-SEC filing

Sept 28 G&K Services Inc

* A subsidiary of company, as borrower entered into amendment no. 4 to second amended and restated loan agreement - SEC filing

* Amendment no. 4 extends scheduled commitment termination date to September 26, 2017 Source: [bit.ly/2dzB66A] Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐