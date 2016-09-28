版本:
2016年 9月 28日

BRIEF-Eleven Biotherapeutics sells $13.5 mln in equity financing - SEC filing

Sept 28 Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc:

* Says sold $13.5 mln in equity financing - SEC filing

* Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc discloses in form-D to U.S. SEC that total offering amount was $13.5 mln Source text - bit.ly/2dzBjH6 Further company coverage:

