BRIEF-Natus Medical CEO James Hawkins reports open market purchase of 10,000 shares

Sept 28 Natus Medical Inc

* Ceo james hawkins reports open market purchase of 10,000 shares of co's common stock at average price of $38.5 on september 28 - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2cL3xzH Further company coverage:

