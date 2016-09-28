版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 29日 星期四 01:27 BJT

BRIEF-Hitachi, Toshiba, Mitsubishi Heavy near deal on nuclear fuel - Nikkei

Sept 28 Nikkei:

* Hitachi, Toshiba, Mitsubishi heavy near deal on nuclear fuel - Nikkei

* Hitachi, Toshiba, Mitsubishi heavy are in final talks to integrate their nuclear fuel businesses as early as Spring - - Nikkei

* Hitachi, Toshiba, Mitsubishi heavy expected to form joint holding co for their nuclear fuel businesses and will consider eventually merging them into one entity - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2d4RQUg)

