BRIEF-Hitachi, Toshiba, Mitsubishi Heavy near deal on nuclear fuel - Nikkei

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Sept 28 Nikkei:
* Hitachi, Toshiba, Mitsubishi heavy near deal on nuclear fuel - Nikkei
* Hitachi, Toshiba, Mitsubishi heavy are in final talks to integrate their nuclear fuel businesses as early as Spring - - Nikkei
* Hitachi, Toshiba, Mitsubishi heavy expected to form joint holding co for their nuclear fuel businesses and will consider eventually merging them into one entity - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2d4RQUg)
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.