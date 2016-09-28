版本:
BRIEF-Hyatt announces plans for first Hyatt Regency hotel in Croatia

Sept 28 Hyatt Hotels Corp

* Hyatt announces plans for first Hyatt Regency hotel in Croatia, hotel is expected to open in spring of 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

