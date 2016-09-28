BRIEF-Cosi Inc. files for Chapter 11 restructuring

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Sept 28 Cosi Inc
* Cosi, Inc.- Files for chapter 11 restructuring
* Cosi Inc says It and its subsidiaries filed voluntary Chapter 11 petitions in United States Bankruptcy Court for District Of Massachusetts
* Cosi Inc -Obtained approximately $4 million in post-petition debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing
* Cosi inc says notice of proposed sale to DIP lenders or their designees will be given to third parties and competing bids will be solicited
* Cosi Inc-Company will appoint a Chief Restructuring Officer within 7-10 days
* Cosi Inc -DIP would serve as "stalking horse" in a sale process under section 363 of bankruptcy code, subject to Bankruptcy Court approval
* Cosi Inc- 31 franchised locations are unaffected
* Cosi Inc- Prior to Chapter 11 filing, Cosi entered into a non-binding term sheet with its lenders
* Cosi Inc says board of directors will manage bidding process and evaluate bids
* Cosi Inc- DIP lenders or their designees have proposed to purchase substantially all of Cosi's assets
* Cosi Inc -Prior to Chapter 11 filing, company closed 29 of 74 company-owned restaurants
* Cosi Inc-Patrick Bennett continues to serve as interim CEO, and Edward Schatz of O'connor Group, Inc. Continues to serve as interim CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.