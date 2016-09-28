版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 29日 星期四 01:40 BJT

BRIEF-Credit Suisse, Barclays said to be in mortgage-settlement talks with U.S. DoJ - Bloomberg, citing sources

Sept 28 (Reuters) -

* Credit Suisse, Barclays said to be in mortgage-settlement talks with the U.S. Justice Department - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - bloom.bg/2daifzh Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

