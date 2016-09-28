版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 29日 星期四

BRIEF-BLR Partners reports 5.9 pct stake in CDI, says CDI shares "undervalued"

Sept 28 BLR Partners LP:

* Reports a stake of 5.9 pct in CDI Corp as of Sept 19 - SEC filing

* Purchased company's shares based on belief that shares, when purchased, were "undervalued"

* Intend to "engage in discussions" with CDI's management, board, stockholders and others regarding company's corporate governance Source text - bit.ly/2dlC84R

