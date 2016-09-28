版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 29日 星期四 03:53 BJT

BRIEF-Alden responds to Pier 1 Imports' adoption of poison pill

Sept 28 Alden Global Capital LLC

* Owns Approximately 9.5% Of Pier 1's Outstanding Shares

* "Remain Open To Discussing Ways In Which We Can Work Constructively With Board"

* Alden Issues Statement In Response To Pier 1 Imports' Adoption Of A 10% Poison Pill

* "At No Point During Our Discussions Have We Mentioned Anything Even Close To An Intention Or Interest In Acquiring Pier 1"

* Preference Is To Work With Pier 1 Board Regarding Ongoing Ceo Search Process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐