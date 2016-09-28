版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 29日

BRIEF-Alnylam presents clinical and non-clinical data

Sept 28 Alnylam Pharmaceutical Inc

* Presents clinical and non clinical data demonstrating continued rnai platform optimization and leadership in the development of rna-based therapeutics at 12th annual meeting of the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society

* Company to pursue follow-on candidate with improved tolerability profile; expects to file clinical trial application in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

