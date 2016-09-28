版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 29日 星期四 04:10 BJT

BRIEF-Petrowest reports shortlist for site C generating station

Sept 28 Petrowest Corp :

* Petrowest Corporation announces shortlist for site C generating station and spillways civil works Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐