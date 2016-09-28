版本:
BRIEF-Aegerion Pharmaceuticals' juxtapid capsules approved in Japan

Sept 28 Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Aegerion pharmaceuticals' Juxtapid (Lomitapide) capsules approved in Japan for the treatment of homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HOFH)

* Effect of Juxtapid on cardiovascular morbidity and mortality has not been determined Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

