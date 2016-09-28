版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 29日 星期四 04:15 BJT

BRIEF-Aviat Networks says awarded a turnkey project

Sept 28 Aviat Networks Inc :

* Aviat Networks Inc says awarded a turnkey project to supply an IP/MPLS microwave solution for a Government network in Latin America Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

