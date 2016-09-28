版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 29日 星期四 04:26 BJT

BRIEF-Pershing square holdings PSH NAV per share $17.02

Sept 28 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd :

* PSH NAV per share as of close of business on 27 September 2016 was $17.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

